PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from burning vehicles in the Francisville section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

The fire department responded to the call on the 1700 block of Francis Street just after 9:30 a.m.

At least two vehicles were fully involved.

PECO also responded to the scene because of downed power lines.

There are no reports of injuries.