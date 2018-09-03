PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles are commemorating the Super Bowl win with a mural in Philadelphia.

The Eagles shared the nearly finished mural on Twitter on Monday.

Coming soon… Thanks for sponsoring and donating all of the paint, @Axalta! pic.twitter.com/PcDnMBrsJT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 3, 2018

Officials tell CBS Philly that the theme for the mural is “Bringing It Home” and it’s located at 1326 Chestnut Street.

The mural, roughly 2,500 square-feet, is being designed by Meg Saligman Studio.

Eagles officials say Axalta is sponsoring the mural and donated all of the paint.

“Axalta is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate their World Championship season. We are excited that our paint can be part of a mural that the great City of Philadelphia can be proud of and enjoy for many years to come. We’re looking forward to another great season. Fly Eagles Fly!” said the company in a statement.

Birds fans are encouraged to come out and see the final touches being put on the mural on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Eagles kick-off the season against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.