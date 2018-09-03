Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An out of control car smashed into a row of parked cars in Center City overnight, and a witness says the driver is blaming a squirrel.

It happened at 17th and Fitzwater Streets around 3 a.m. Monday.

A man, who happened to be walking by at the time, saw first responders pull the driver out of the front window with only a few scratches.

“He’s pretty lucky, pretty lucky,” said Josh Badilla, the witness.

Badilla also says when police arrived, the driver blamed the crash on a squirrel. Badilla saw the driver tell police he saw a rodent suddenly crossing 17th Street so he turned to miss it, and instead, plowed into the row of cars.

“He said he was coming down the street and he’s seen a squirrel so he swerved and got banged up,” Badilla said.

Police haven’t said if the squirrel was a factor in the crash or if the driver is expected to face any charges.