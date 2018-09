Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An out of control car smashed into a row of parked cars in Center City, sending one person to the hospital.

It happened overnight at 17th and Fitzwater Streets around 3 a.m. Monday.

The car ended up on its side.

Police are trying to figure out what caused the driver to lose control.

At last check, no word on the driver’s condition or potential charges.