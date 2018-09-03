Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Vice President Joe Biden marched in Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade Monday.

He heard from a supporter who would like to see him make another run for the White House.

“We need you brother, you can do this,” said one Biden supporter.

Biden smiled and kept marching, but he later said if he was running for President, he would be in Pittsburgh a lot.

People who have spoken to Biden say he has given himself until January to deliberate and size up potential competition for the Democratic nomination.