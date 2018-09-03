PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two senior citizens are proof that true love knows no age.

The Tennessee couple says they knew after only a few dates they couldn’t live without each other.

Oliver Stilson, 95, and 81-year-old Margaret McCoy met when Margaret gave a quilt to a woman friend and Ollie was sitting nearby.

Margaret gave him a quilt, too Just because he was there.

So Ollie made sure he had a gift for her next time.

The happy couple says they’re looking forward to all the joys married life brings.