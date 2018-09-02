Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday.

Police say a 64-year-old woman was waiting for the bus on the 10900 block of Academy Road just before 4 p.m. when a man driving a white Ford F150 struck the victim and fled the scene.

Officials transported the woman to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The vehicle was last seen going southbound on Academy road.

