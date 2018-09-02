Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — High school season football returns and that means Friday football is back! Help us decide who should be the Friday Football Frenzy game of the week.
Take Our Poll
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.