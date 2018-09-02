Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — United Airlines is getting into the football spirit and hoping to make it easier for college football fans to see their favorite teams play at games.

‘It’s My Decision’: Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Declines To Reveal Quarterback For Season Opener

The company is adding more than 200,000 seats to its flights that travel to college football hot spots.

The increase impacts 11 airports near cities with big universities.

United is adding flights to destinations that include the South Carolina cities of Columbia and Greenville; and Knoxville, Tennessee; College Station, Texas; South Bend, Indiana; and State College, Pennsylvania, among others.

It will also use larger airplanes for destinations such as Birmingham, Alabama; Austin, Texas; and Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

Eagles Fans Ride Free On SEPTA’s Broad Street Line For Sept. 6 Home Opener

The airline says that’s an average daily increase of 2,200 seats in the college football markets compared to 2017.

The change takes effect in September and will remain through November.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)