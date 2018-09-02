Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police have released images of two men suspected of shooting at the store owner of Aaron Beer Distributor.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say that the two men were confronted by the owner of the store for stealing. During that interaction, the two men shot the store owner.

Help needed! Seeking to ID these 2 males in connection with an attempted homicide. Store owner shot at Garrett & Huntley. Pls if you know them call 610-734-7693 or DM me. All tip are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/NChOVxcHRn — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) September 2, 2018

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Upper Darby police are asking anyone with information to please call them at 610-734-7693.