  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMThe American Athlete
    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Upper Darby Police
Credit: Upper Darby Police.

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police have released images of two men suspected of shooting at the store owner of Aaron Beer Distributor.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police: Car Crashes Into Building In Haverford Township

Officials say that the two men were confronted by the owner of the store for stealing. During that interaction, the two men shot the store owner.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials: Man Shot To Death In Front Of Family In Germantown

Upper Darby police are asking anyone with information to please call them at 610-734-7693.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s