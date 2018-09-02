Comments
Credit: Upper Darby Police.
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police have released images of two men suspected of shooting at the store owner of Aaron Beer Distributor.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Officials say that the two men were confronted by the owner of the store for stealing. During that interaction, the two men shot the store owner.
He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Upper Darby police are asking anyone with information to please call them at 610-734-7693.