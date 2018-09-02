Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa.(CBS) — A car crashed into a business in Haverford Township, making a mess of the business and the street.

Police rushed to the Orvis Sporting Goods store on the 500-block of West Lancaster Avenue around 9:30 on Saturday.

One person suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.