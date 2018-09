Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1800 block of Mascher Street just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police Locate Vehicle That Struck, Killed Woman At Northeast Philadelphia Bus Stop

Authorities say the child was shot once in the right arm.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.