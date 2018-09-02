  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: Janice Roots

WHITESBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Oprah Winfrey made a surprise stop at New Jersey town to participate in a community event. Community members were shocked by the visit from the famous icon during the 30th Anniversary and Annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival.

The ticketed festival, hosted by Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, was organized to take place over Labor Day Weekend.

Photos show Oprah being swarmed by fans as they lined up to take pictures with the talk show host, actress, producer, and known philanthropist.

40584165 2485624784997574 8673115412600193024 n Oprah Winfrey Surprises Community Members At Reunion Event In Whitesboro, New Jersey

Credit: Janice Roots.

Janice Roots, who attended the vent, also score photos with Oprah and told Eyewitness News that she took time to engage with the community members, community leaders, and even enjoy replica artwork created by Mrs. Green, a Whitesboro Citizen.

“Great time,” tweeted Tanzie Youngblood, a retired teacher and a former candidate for the 2018 New Jersey primary election. She lost to Jeff Van Drew, but remains very involved in the Whitesboro community according to Janice Roots, who attended the event.

40549793 2174782796178946 2993264018270978048 n Oprah Winfrey Surprises Community Members At Reunion Event In Whitesboro, New Jersey

Credit: Janice Roots.

The theme for the milestone event was “Pearls of Wisdom“.

Whitesboro, located in Cape May County, hosted the two-day event at numerous venues including the Christ Gospel “Love Center” Banquet Hall, the Whitesboro Historical Foundation, and the MLK Center, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Oprah’s appearance was a highlight for community members during an already amazing Labor Day Weekend that boasted tons of fun, food, and arts.

