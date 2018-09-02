Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WHITESBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Oprah Winfrey made a surprise stop at New Jersey town to participate in a community event. Community members were shocked by the visit from the famous icon during the 30th Anniversary and Annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival.

The ticketed festival, hosted by Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, was organized to take place over Labor Day Weekend.

Photos show Oprah being swarmed by fans as they lined up to take pictures with the talk show host, actress, producer, and known philanthropist.

Janice Roots, who attended the vent, also score photos with Oprah and told Eyewitness News that she took time to engage with the community members, community leaders, and even enjoy replica artwork created by Mrs. Green, a Whitesboro Citizen.

“Great time,” tweeted Tanzie Youngblood, a retired teacher and a former candidate for the 2018 New Jersey primary election. She lost to Jeff Van Drew, but remains very involved in the Whitesboro community according to Janice Roots, who attended the event.

The theme for the milestone event was “Pearls of Wisdom“.

Whitesboro, located in Cape May County, hosted the two-day event at numerous venues including the Christ Gospel “Love Center” Banquet Hall, the Whitesboro Historical Foundation, and the MLK Center, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Oprah’s appearance was a highlight for community members during an already amazing Labor Day Weekend that boasted tons of fun, food, and arts.