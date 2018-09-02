  • CBS 3On Air

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Hawthorne, New Jersey woman is $2.4 million richer Sunday morning.

She hit the progressive jackpot at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa on Saturday!

The exact winnings amounted to $2,481,940.75.

slot machines quiet New Jersey Woman Hits $2.4 Million Jackpot At Borgata Casino In Atlantic City

Credit: Getty Images

The casino says she was playing a “Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin” game when she hit the jackpot just after 3 p.m.

Amazingly, it was only her first spin and she only spent $10 to play.

The lucky woman has requested to remain anonymous.

