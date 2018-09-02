  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to find a gunman, and a motive, after a deadly shooting in Germantown.

The shooting happened around 10:04 p.m. Saturday.

Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Man With Dementia

Investigators say a 37-year-old man was shot to death after someone fired multiple rounds into a white Dodge Durango.

gunshots car window Investigators Search For Gunman After Man Shot To Death In Car In Germantown

Credit: CBS3.

He suffered multiple gunshots to the chest.

Bobbitt’s Lawyer: Couple Failed To Comply With Court Order To Turn Over GoFundMe Money

The shooting happened near Green Street and Abbotsford Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s