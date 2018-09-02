Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to find a gunman, and a motive, after a deadly shooting in Germantown.

The shooting happened around 10:04 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a 37-year-old man was shot to death after someone fired multiple rounds into a white Dodge Durango.

He suffered multiple gunshots to the chest.

The shooting happened near Green Street and Abbotsford Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police.