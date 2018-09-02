Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old who reportedly suffers from autism.

Kyle Hayse was last seen on the 500 block of Dupont Street Sunday.

He is described as a white male, 5’4”, 190 lbs, with light facial hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3350.