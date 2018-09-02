  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and son completed an important journey to raise money and awareness for autism.

Ten-year-old James Potvin and his dad Chris finished their bike ride from Canada to New York’s Coney Island this weekend.

autism Father, Son Complete Important Journey To Raise Money For Autism

credit: cbs3

James has autism and wanted to do something to help autism-based organizations.

Dunkin’ Donuts Accidentally Serves Eagles World Champion Cups In Boston Area 

On Aug. 18 James and his dad took off from Ontario, Canada, more than 600 miles later they arrived on Coney Island.

“It was a great ride, it was a long time on the road, but it was so much fun and we felt like we did a lot of good for the communities we visited,” said James’ father, Chris Potvin.

James and his dad set a goal to raise $20,000 during the bike ride.

The money will be split between autism organizations in Canada and New York.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s