PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and son completed an important journey to raise money and awareness for autism.

Ten-year-old James Potvin and his dad Chris finished their bike ride from Canada to New York’s Coney Island this weekend.

James has autism and wanted to do something to help autism-based organizations.

On Aug. 18 James and his dad took off from Ontario, Canada, more than 600 miles later they arrived on Coney Island.

“It was a great ride, it was a long time on the road, but it was so much fun and we felt like we did a lot of good for the communities we visited,” said James’ father, Chris Potvin.

James and his dad set a goal to raise $20,000 during the bike ride.

The money will be split between autism organizations in Canada and New York.