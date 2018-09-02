Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer.

The holiday weekend meant crowded shore points like Ocean City, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News caught kids playing in the sand, splashing in the water and enjoying some seaside games.

Families say they are sad to see the beach season come to an end.

“We’re going to miss coming here with our friends, enjoying wonderful times in Ocean City, New Jersey,” said Darlene Cohn of Penn Valley.

“We’re very sad about it,” said Lorri Orlando of Garnet Valley. “This is our family gathering on the weekends and we really love it down here in Ocean City.

While some people said this would be their last weekend, others said they will still manage to make it down throughout September.