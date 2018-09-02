  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS3 Pet Project, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cats have a notorious reputation for being mysterious, hard to figure out, and sometimes even difficult. “There’s a lot going on in that cat’s head,” says Carol. This week’s CBS3 Pet Project aims to dive into the minds of cats to explain their behavior and why they do the things that they do.

Carol Erickson and Jan Carabeo discuss common cat behaviors such as kneading, purring, and tail wagging. When a cat wags its tail it’s a sign of disapproval while kneading their paws is a way to mark their territory. To regulate body temperature, cats are known to hide their paws beneath their body. Carol explains that scientists have begun to study purring as a potential means of healing as cats use it as a means to soothe other cats, self-soothe, and express satisfaction. These are just a few examples of the many interesting facts that Carol Erickson shared during this week’s CBS3 Pet Project.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s