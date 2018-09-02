Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cats have a notorious reputation for being mysterious, hard to figure out, and sometimes even difficult. “There’s a lot going on in that cat’s head,” says Carol. This week’s CBS3 Pet Project aims to dive into the minds of cats to explain their behavior and why they do the things that they do.

Carol Erickson and Jan Carabeo discuss common cat behaviors such as kneading, purring, and tail wagging. When a cat wags its tail it’s a sign of disapproval while kneading their paws is a way to mark their territory. To regulate body temperature, cats are known to hide their paws beneath their body. Carol explains that scientists have begun to study purring as a potential means of healing as cats use it as a means to soothe other cats, self-soothe, and express satisfaction. These are just a few examples of the many interesting facts that Carol Erickson shared during this week’s CBS3 Pet Project.