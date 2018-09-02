Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBS) – London city officials allowed protesters to fly a giant balloon over Parliament Square depicting its Mayor, Sadiq Khan, dressed in a yellow bikini.

Khan apparently angered protesters when he allowed a balloon portraying President Trump as an angry baby, to float above the city in July.

Organizers say Saturday’s protest was in retaliation of that decision.

“I don’t think the Donald Trump blimp should have been allowed to happen in Parliament Square on the day the president was visiting, I thought it was quite disrespectful. I didn’t think the mayor should have approved it,” said event organizer Yanny Bruere.

The balloon was a reference to a beach body ready advertisement that Khan banned in 2016.

Organizers raised more than $75,000 to have it made.