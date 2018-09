Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 95-year-old British veteran of World War II broke his own record as the world’s oldest scuba diver.

Ray Woolley already holds the record as the oldest active male scuba diver.

He dived for 44 minutes Saturday at a depth of 133 feet, beating his previous record of 41 minutes and 125 feet.

Woolley was a radio operator in World War II.

He has been diving for 58 years.