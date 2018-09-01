Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS/AP) —The first publicly released video of Texas police closing in on the suspect in a series of deadly Austin package bombings shows officers approaching his SUV before the vehicle explodes.

Police: Missing 21-Year-Old Christina Giuffre Found Safe

The Texas Department of Public Safety released this video, five months after police say Mark Conditt blew himself up inside the SUV along Interstate 35.

The video shows the SUV erupting in a bright flash as an officer says, “Got an explosion. Got an explosion inside the vehicle.”

The package bombings terrorized Austin for three weeks, killing two people and badly wounding four others.

Get Paid To Be A Professional Vacationist For ‘World’s Best Job’

So far, officials have not released the motive for the serial bombings. Investigators say Conditt left behind a confession on a 25-minute cellphone recording.

That recording has not been released.



(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)