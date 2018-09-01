Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What are you willing to do to become debt-free?

A new survey estimates 3.5 million Americans are willing to go to jail.

In a nationwide survey of 2,000 people, the site My Bank Tracker found one and a half percent said they would be willing to go to jail to wipe out their debt.

Around four percent of respondents would be willing to give up religious freedom, data privacy, or their political party, to become debt free.