FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 16: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass in the first half against the New England Patriots during the preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles may not have Carson Wentz to start the season, but they do have reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

The Eagles have not made it official but according to a report, Carson Wentz will not play in Thursday’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wentz is still recovering from an ACL and LCL injury he suffered last December.

So, it looks like it will be the Nick Foles show.

While Foles did not have a good pre-season, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns, he knows Atlanta.

He started for Wentz last season in their 15-10 playoff win against the Falcons.