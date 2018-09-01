Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are trying to find the person who broke into a pizzeria in Montgomery County.

Upper Providence Township police have released surveillance video inside Gennaro’s II at West Main Street.

The burglary happened around 2:30 a.m Wednesday. In the video, the suspect can be seen rushing inside the pizza shop to steal a cash register.

Investigators say the suspect is driving a two-toned black and white Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information about the burglary, please contact Detective Sean Franchini at (610)933-7899 or e-mail at 040fra@uprov-montco.org.