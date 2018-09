Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police seek the public’s help locating a missing man with dementia.

Sixty-five-year-old Daniel Alvarado Nadal was last seen on the 2900 block of Lawrence Street in Fairhill around 6 p.m. Friday night.

Police say he was wearing a burgundy shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

If you have any information on Daniel’s whereabouts, please contact police.