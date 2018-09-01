LIVE NOW:John McCain Receives Presidential Farewell
Filed Under:Local TV, Road Rage

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) —  The Delaware State Police have arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident.

A search was underway following the incident that happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday for James Bouchat after he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident.

Officials: Surveillance Video Shows Man Wanted For Fatal Shooting In Camden

Investigators say James Bouchat pointed a gun at a woman on Route 1 near the Biddles Corner Toll Plaza in Middletown.

james bouchat 2018 09 01 15 34 10 Police: Road Rage Suspect Pointed Gun At Woman On Route 1 In Middletown

Credit: CBS3.

Bouchat turned himself, effectively ending the search, into the Delaware State Police. He was arraigned on one count of aggravated menacing.

Police: Suspects Wanted After Man Attacked, Robbed In Fishtown

He was then released on $5000 unsecured bail.

A future court appearance has not been set.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s