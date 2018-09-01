Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware State Police have arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident.

A search was underway following the incident that happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday for James Bouchat after he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident.

Investigators say James Bouchat pointed a gun at a woman on Route 1 near the Biddles Corner Toll Plaza in Middletown.

Bouchat turned himself, effectively ending the search, into the Delaware State Police. He was arraigned on one count of aggravated menacing.

He was then released on $5000 unsecured bail.

A future court appearance has not been set.