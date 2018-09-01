LIVE NOW:John McCain Receives Presidential Farewell
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County investigators are asking the public to help identify a man they think may have been involved in a murder.

This picture was taken from surveillance video.

The man is part of an investigation into the shooting of Miguel Rodriguez-Zavala, 38, on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS3.

Rodriguez-Zavala was found laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound according to officials.

Another man was assaulted during the incident and was treated at the hospital.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Federal Street.

If you have any information about the man in this video, call Camden County police or the county prosecutor’s office.

