PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Day one of the Made in America music festival wrapped up Saturday evening.

It included performances from dozens of popular artists, including Philadelphia native, Meek Mill.

Made in America has officially kicked off its seventh year in Philadelphia.

Eyewitness News talked with locals and tourist who say they’re having the time of their lives.

“Oh this is my Labor Day,” said a man from Connecticut. “I’m a music head, I’m a music lover. It’s my passion.”

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Isabelle David. “I’ve gone for the past two years, so I know the area.”

More than 100,000 people are expected to descend on Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Art Museum for the two-day festival.

“I just love being in a place where music is everything and people here are here for that one reason,” added a man from Connecticut.

Stars like Janelle Monae and Fat Joe took center stage. They were two of some 60 musicians expected to perform.

For many, the anticipation was for a local artist, Meek Mill.

“We came to see Meek Mill, we’re in Philly,” said Christine Sabine from Charlotte.

This is the rapper’s first performance in his hometown since his release in April from prison.

Plain clothes and uniformed officers patrolled the grounds and on the outside authorities blocked off streets on and around the parkway from the Art Museum to Logan Circle.

“I have no problem with it being here, it’s just a disruption in the way of life, that’s all,” said neighbor Harold Schwartz.

The music festival costs nearly $200 for a two day pass.

“It’s worth it because when you pay to see one person, it’s a lot but when you come to see so many people, you get your money’s worth,” said Isabelle David.

“This is amazing, I will definitely be back next year,” said Brandon Williams.

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Nickji Minaj will take the stage tomorrow.

Some of the proceeds goes towards the local chapters of the ACLU and United Way.