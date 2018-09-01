Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The City of Philadelphia released road closure details for the 2018 Made in America Festival happening this weekend.

ROAD CLOSURES

Here is a schedule of the road closures:

Aug. 26– At 7 a.m., the two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum will close, reopening 11:59 p.m. Sept. 4.

Aug. 27– At 7 a.m., Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will close, reopening 5 a.m. Sept. 4.

Aug. 28– At 7 a.m., parking is prohibited on Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street (south side), and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side). Residences can beginning parking on those streets as of 11:59 p.m. Sept. 4.

Aug. 29– At 10 a.m., the inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval will close; cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted, reopening at 5 a.m. Sept. 4.

Aug. 30– At 7 p.m., 22nd Street will be reduced to one running lane between 20th Street and Eakins Oval, reopening at 5 a.m. Sept. 4.

Aug. 31– At 10 a.m., the outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval will close. 23rd Street will close between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. 22nd Street will close between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place. 21st Street will close between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street. Kelly Drive outbound lanes will close from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue. The outer lane of MLK Drive adjacent to Paine’s Park will close. All expected to reopen Sept. 4 at 5 a.m.

Due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed into the city from Spring Garden Street or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed into the city from Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

Sept. 1– At 10 a.m., the full extent of the road closures around the festival site will begin and remain through the duration of the event.

A complete list of road closures and no parking restrictions is outlined below:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending through Eakins Oval (25th Street) and behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to Museum guests via Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street.

21st Street, between Winter & Spring Garden Streets.

22nd Street, between Race Street & Fairmount Avenue

23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Fairmount Avenue

24th Street, between Fairmount & Pennsylvania Avenues

Spring Garden Street, between 20th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including the Spring

Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden St Bridge (The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Art Museum operating hours on September 1st and 2nd 10am – 5pm, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian traffic)

Kelly Drive, between 23rd Street & Fairmount Avenue

Martin Luther King Drive, between the Falls Bridge & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Pennsylvania Avenue, between Hamilton & 25th Street

2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store & 21st Street (the

Eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store)

Park Towne Place, between 22nd & 24th Streets

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street (I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will be open)

PARKING PROHIBITED

Here is a list of where parking is prohibited:

Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street & Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

Winter Street, between 20th & 22nd Streets (both sides of street)

20th Street, between Vine & Callowhill Streets (east side of street)

21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Race Street (both sides of street)

22nd Street, between Winter & Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street)

Park Towne Place, between 22nd & 24th Streets (both sides of street)

Public Transportation and Paid Parking Information for Festival Goers and Residents

TRANSPORTATION

Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines: Local train service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Race-Vine and City Hall Stations on the Broad Street Line and 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line provide easy walking access to the festival gates on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines will offer overnight service as usual on Saturday.

Regional Rail: Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are also available online at: http://www.septa.org/events. If the concert runs late on Saturday or Sunday, these trains will be held for approximately 20 minutes after the concert ends. Parking is free at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots on weekends. Parking lot location information is available online at: http://www.septa.org/parking.

Trolley: Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer convenient service to and from the concert, with 19th and 22nd Street Stations providing easy walking access to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Trolley Route 15 connects with Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service at Girard Avenue.

Bus: Due to Festival-related street closures, SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43 and 48 will be detoured from its normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 10:00am on Friday, August 31st through 5:00 am on Monday, September 3rd. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at http://www.septa.org

SEPTA Customer Service will extend its hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday, with phone and online agents available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customer service can be reached at 215-580-7800 and directly on Twitter @septa_social. For more information on SEPTA and NJ Transit routes and schedules during Labor Day weekend, visit http://www.septa.org or call 215-580-7800, and http://www.njtransit.org or call 973-275-5555.

PHLASH transportation is an inexpensive way to visit key attractions in Center City and the Parkway vicinity, with stops at 22 locations including many in Center City. Find PHLASH on the go, with live updates at RidePhillyPHLASH.com and visit http://www.phillyphlash.com for a schedule and route details.

Rideshare: Taxi, Uber, and Lfyt designated drop off and pick up locations are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden St and the 1900 block of Arch St.

If driving, commercial off-street parking lots and garages conveniently are located on or near the Parkway. Contact individual facilities in advance for rates and availability, or visit the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s website at http://www.philapark.org for a list of parking options. The Made in America Festival is not affiliated with these parking facilities.

