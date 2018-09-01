Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — State emergency officials are working with local authorities to help with recovery from flash flooding in south-central Pennsylvania that led to water rescues and evacuations and prompted two counties to issue disaster declarations, Gov. Tom Wolf said.

“Yesterday, Pennsylvania experienced significant flash flooding that impacted roads, bridges, homes and critical infrastructure,” Wolf said Saturday. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency “will work with local municipalities to develop damage assessments and address unmet needs. We continue to urge Pennsylvanians to monitor driving conditions to stay safe this weekend.”

The emergency management agency earlier said Lancaster and York counties had issued disaster declarations. Wolf said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is deploying road construction crews, engineers, and inspectors to assist local municipalities.

The National Weather Service said rains brought 5 to 10 inches of rain to parts of Lancaster, York and Lebanon County. An emergency management agency spokeswoman says evacuations were reported in Lancaster, York, Berks and Chester counties.

An eastbound Amtrak train that left Harrisburg was stranded for 6½ hours due to flooding in Mount Joy, where forecasters said almost 11 inches of rain was reported.

There was no word of any injuries in spite of the devastation experienced in some parts of the state due to the immense amount of rain experienced Friday.

Amtrak Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian trains operated on a modified schedule Friday and Saturday due to the weather-related issues but said all scheduled service would be resumed Sunday. Keystone Service trains operate daily between New York and Harrisburg, and Pennsylvania trains operate daily between New York and Pittsburgh.

