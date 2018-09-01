  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A South Jersey couple court-ordered to turn over funds raised for a homeless man have yet to comply, according to an attorney for Johnny Bobbitt.

He’s suing Katie McClure and Mark D’Amico.

The couple started a Go-Fund Me page to help Bobbitt and raised more than $400,000.

Bobbitt says he only received $75,000.

On Thursday, a judge had given the couple one day to transfer the remaining money into a trust and then hire a forensic accountant to review the financial records within 10 days.

Attorneys for the couple had no comment when reached.

