HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Montgomery County are hoping the public can help them track down an accused sexual predator that has been eluding them for several months now.

Hatfield Township police say Oscar David Amaya-Salmeron sexually assaulted a woman as she walked home on June 8.

The attack happened on the 2100 block of East Vine Street.

oscar david amya salmeron wanted Authorities Identify Man Wanted For Sexual Assault In Hatfield Township

Credit: CBS3.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches, approximately 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and he has tattoos on his right arm and the right side of his chest.

Police believe he might be working in construction or roofing trades due to his previous employment.

If you know Amaya-Salmeron’s location or if you have any information that will assist with this investigation, please contact the Hatfield Township Police Detective Division at (215)-855-0903 or policetips@hatfield-township.org.

