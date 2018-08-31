In search of a new favorite Malaysian spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Malaysian restaurants around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Penang

Topping the list is Penang. Located at 117 N. 10th St. in Chinatown, it is the highest rated restaurant serving Malaysian cuisine in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 853 reviews on Yelp.

The expansive menu, which also features Cambodian and Thai dishes, includes Clay Pot Pearl Noodle Soup complete with pork and egg; deep-fried fish in black bean sauce; Malaysian-style pork spareribs; and salted fish with bean sprouts. Beer and wine are on offer for those who wish to imbibe.

2. Golden Triangle

Next up is Queen Village’s Golden Triangle, situated at 610 S. Fifth St. With 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, the Thai, Malaysian and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Offering fare from all over Southeast Asia, Golden Triangle features Malaysian cuisine options such as a pork chop in a special chef’s sauce; chicken with onion and Malaysian spices; and Golden Five Spice in which jumbo shrimp are fried with onion, green pepper and chiles. Lunch specials are offered on weekdays from noon–3 p.m. Check out the menu here.

3. Sate Kampar