CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — For the last 15 Fridays, CBS3 has been traveling all over our region. Our final stop for the season takes us to the most southern tip of New Jersey.

While the number of year-round residents total around 4,000 that number jumps to nearly 50,000 during the busy summer season in Cape May.

And whether you’re driving from Philadelphia or traveling from a nearby shore town, it’s definitely easy to know when you’ve arrived.

“It might be the end of the Parkway but it’s just the beginning of your adventure in America’s oldest seaside resort,” said James Ridgway, the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May. “We still have that historic charm here in Cape May that a lot of people have been coming down for many, many years.

The sidewalks are lined with Victorian-era charm.

Many restored homes now doubling as welcoming B&Bs, quaint inns and historic hotels.

Visitors won’t find a classic boardwalk here, but rather a raised promenade stretching nearly two miles along Beach Avenue.

“You get up here in the morning times as early, as 5-5:30 in the morning, you’ll see a lot of walkers, you’ll see a lot runners, obviously can’t beat the ocean breeze,” Ridgway said.

“Our beaches here they’re beautiful. We are very, very fortunate to have what I would consider and our business community would consider the best beaches in New Jersey,” Ridgway adds.

In town, trolleys ferry guests around the resort–many stopping by the popular Washington Street Mall.

“That mall has always been a hub for our town and it’s where a lot of people want to be morning, noon and night,” said Ridgway.

Cape May is just a picture perfect spot at the end of the Garden State where memories are made for a lifetime.