PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Want to relive your glory days of marching band and play an extra in one of Neftlix’s top shows?

‘Stranger Things’ is looking for extras ages 18-30 with real marching band experience for a shoot this October in Atlanta.

You’ll need to learn and play 2 songs for the shoot for the episode set to air in the next season.

Here’s the official casting call.

“Stranger Things” // TBD – Filming Date (End of October)

⭐️ Marching Band Member Adult

We are looking to cast Males & Females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a Marching band!

You will actually play 2 songs with us (so you must know how to play your instrument)

All Ethnicities

Ages : 16 – 30yrs old

Rate : TBD

FILMING / RECORDING DATE: TBD, this will work approx 2 Overnight Shoot Dates (call times of approx 4pm), and possibly a Recording Date too. (the actual filming may be only 1 day) toward the end of October (as soon as we know set dates, we will let you know)

HOW TO APPLY *ADULT* (see link below) :

https://www.castingtaylormade.com/adults/2018-st

⭐️ Marching Band Member Minor

We are looking to cast Males & Females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a Marching band!

You will actually play 2 songs with us (so you must know how to play your instrument)

All Ethnicities

Ages : 16 – 17yrs old

Rate : TBD

FILMING / RECORDING DATE: TBD, this will work approx 2 Overnight Shoot Dates (call times of approx 4pm), and possibly a Recording Date too. (the actual filming may be only 1 day) toward the end of October (as soon as we know set dates, we will let you know)

HOW TO APPLY *MINOR* (see link below) :

https://www.castingtaylormade.com/kids/2018-st