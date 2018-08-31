Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Want to relive your glory days of marching band and play an extra in one of Neftlix’s top shows?
‘Stranger Things’ is looking for extras ages 18-30 with real marching band experience for a shoot this October in Atlanta.
You’ll need to learn and play 2 songs for the shoot for the episode set to air in the next season.
Here’s the official casting call.
“Stranger Things” // TBD – Filming Date (End of October)
⭐️ Marching Band Member Adult
We are looking to cast Males & Females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a Marching band!
You will actually play 2 songs with us (so you must know how to play your instrument)
All Ethnicities
Ages : 16 – 30yrs old
Rate : TBD
FILMING / RECORDING DATE: TBD, this will work approx 2 Overnight Shoot Dates (call times of approx 4pm), and possibly a Recording Date too. (the actual filming may be only 1 day) toward the end of October (as soon as we know set dates, we will let you know)
HOW TO APPLY *ADULT* (see link below) :
https://www.castingtaylormade.com/adults/2018-st
⭐️ Marching Band Member Minor
We are looking to cast Males & Females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a Marching band!
You will actually play 2 songs with us (so you must know how to play your instrument)
All Ethnicities
Ages : 16 – 17yrs old
Rate : TBD
FILMING / RECORDING DATE: TBD, this will work approx 2 Overnight Shoot Dates (call times of approx 4pm), and possibly a Recording Date too. (the actual filming may be only 1 day) toward the end of October (as soon as we know set dates, we will let you know)
HOW TO APPLY *MINOR* (see link below) :