LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say man driving a stolen truck carrying a load of white paint crashed into a number of cars and flipped the vehicle, spilling the buckets all over the road and the suspect, covered head-to-toe in paint, fled but returned as police arrived.

Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, say the man shoved an officer, and as they tried to handcuff him, he was so slippery that he got out of the cuffs and attempted to flee again. He was caught and secured, but officers were also covered in paint as a result of the struggle.

The truck was reported stolen from Delaware. The 29-year-old driver, Roberto Ramirez of Wilmington, Delaware, was charged Tuesday after being treated at a hospital overnight.

No attorney information is available for Ramirez.

