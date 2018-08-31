Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- New Jersey is among 29 states that have made medical marijuana legal, so Stockton University is offering students a chance to minor in ‘Cannabis Studies’ in their school of General Studies.

Their site says, “The interdisciplinary minor in Cannabis Studies offers students a foundation for understanding the burgeoning Cannabis Industry.”

The minor has a 5 course requirement with classes that including Introduction to Medical Marijuana, Cannabis Law and Internship Preparation.

The school says the minor will help students explore types of employment in the industry. “Students can intern in a wide-variety of areas: cultivation, energy efficiency, small business operations, communications, social media, retail, patient research, etc.”