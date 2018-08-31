Wondering where to find the best thrift stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the mood to go thrifting.

1. Philly AIDS Thrift

Topping the list is Philly AIDS Thrift. Located at 710 S. Fifth St. in Queen Village, this is the highest-rated thrift store in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 265 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, the shop is a nonprofit whose goal is to “sell the lovely, useful, interesting, amusing and sometimes mysterious stuff generous people donate to our thrift store and then distribute the proceeds to local organizations involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS.” In addition to cash contributions, the store provides free store vouchers to Philly area HIV/AIDS service providers for distribution to clients in need of clothing assistance and household necessities.

2. The Wardrobe Resale

Next up is Logan Square’s The Wardrobe Resale, situated at 1822 Spring Garden St. With 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store has proven to be a local favorite. This is an upscale resale shop that financially supports Career Wardrobe, which offers client dressing programs as well as education and skill-building programs for multiple counties around Pennsylvania.

3. Punk Rock Flea Market