WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A Delaware man has been charged with his 5th DUI after he was involved in a wrong way crash, say police.

Delaware State Police say 33-year-old David Brower was heading the wrong way on Limestone Road when he struck another vehicle near Milltown Road, just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Brower allegedly attempted to flee the scene of the crash but was apprehended by police.

Troopers determined Brower was under the influence of alcohol and a computer check further revealed that he had 4 prior DUI convictions.

Brower was charged with a total of 13 traffic violations to include 5th offense dui, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, failure to report a dui related accident, driving suspended, careless driving, driving the wrong way, no left turn, fail to remain in single lane, driving across a median (2 counts), no proof of insurance, no proof of registration.

The other driver was not injured.