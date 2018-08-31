Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) — A judge has struck down a New Jersey town’s ordinance that banned nonresident drivers from using some of its streets as shortcuts.

The judge found Thursday that Leonia failed to get the required permission for road closures from the state Department of Transportation. The DOT commissioner must sign off on laws that affect a state roadway, and many of Leonia’s closures were near state Route 93.

The borough adopted the ordinance in January in response to traffic congestion caused by navigation apps.

Edgewater resident and attorney Jacqueline Rosa had sued the borough over the closures in February. She says the judge’s ruling is “fantastic” for commuters.

Leonia Mayor Judah Zeigler says the borough will appeal the judge’s decision. He says the borough council will introduce new ordinances next Wednesday.

