PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you like to post pictures of your culinary adventures on social media, you might not like this next story.

A growing number of restaurants are implementing a “no cell phone” policy.

The owners say they want their customers to focus on their dining companion, not on social media or texting someone else.

The owners admit some diners don’t like the policy, but others say they appreciate it and enjoy the phone-free atmosphere.