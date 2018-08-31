Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) – The Woolwich Township Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to a vandalism incident at Kingsway Regional Middle School.

Officials say the vandalism happened at Kingsway Regional Middle School late Friday night on August 24.

Graffiti was sprayed on the walls of the school with graphic language of a vulgar nature.

Photos of in the incident show swear words alongside other strong, explicit language painted on the exterior walls of the middle school.

The vandals involved, “cowards” as police are calling them, are believed to be between the ages of 15-19.

During the act of vandalism, they wore dark clothing – hooded sweatshirts and shorts. They were also wearing low-top Vans footwear, according to officials.

“We want to make sure they are held accountable for their disgusting actions,” said the Woolwich Township Police Department.

Police are asking the public to look at the photos and if they recognize any of the people pictured, either by their clothing or by their mannerisms, to please contact the detective unit at (856)-467-1667 x1224.