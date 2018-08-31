  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Woolwich Township
Credit: Woolwich Township Police.

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) – The Woolwich Township Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to a vandalism incident at Kingsway Regional Middle School.

Officials say the vandalism happened at Kingsway Regional Middle School late Friday night on August 24.

Coast Guard Rescues Grandfather, 7-Year-Old Granddaughter In Grassy Sound, New Jersey

Graffiti was sprayed on the walls of the school with graphic language of a vulgar nature.

Photos of in the incident show swear words alongside other strong, explicit language painted on the exterior walls of the middle school.

The vandals involved, “cowards” as police are calling them, are believed to be between the ages of 15-19.

During the act of vandalism, they wore dark clothing – hooded sweatshirts and shorts. They were also wearing low-top Vans footwear, according to officials.

40441504 1841875592563808 7738907425255718912 o1 Footage Shows Vandals Spray Painting Slurs At New Jersey Middle School

Credit: Woolwich Township Police.

Stolen Paint Truck Crashes, Drenching Suspect In White

“We want to make sure they are held accountable for their disgusting actions,” said the Woolwich Township Police Department.

Police are asking the public to look at the photos and if they recognize any of the people pictured, either by their clothing or by their mannerisms, to please contact the detective unit at (856)-467-1667 x1224.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s