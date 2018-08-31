PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: Philadelphia Eagles fans line up in front of City Hall during the team's Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans can ride SEPTA’s Broad Street Line for free on Sept. 6 for the season home opener.

Miller Lite, in partnership with SEPTA and Muller Inc., will sponsor free rides on the Broad Street Line between 4 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. for the Eagles-Falcons game.

“Following their winning season, we want Eagles fans to continue to Celebrate Responsibly,” said Diane Wagner, alcohol responsibility manager for MillerCoors. “We’re proud to partner with SEPTA and Muller Inc. for the sixth year in a row to offer football fans transportation on their first home game of the season.”

Since this partnership began in 2013, Miller Lite has provided more than 230,000 Free Rides to Eagles fans.