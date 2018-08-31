Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS/CNN) — After more than 60 years of teetotal fun, Disneyland Resort in California will begin serving alcohol to the general public in 2019.

It’s a watershed travel moment — right now if you fancy a beer between roller coaster rides, your only choice is to bag an invite to the enigmatic and private Club 33 in New Orleans Square.

But thanks to the hotly anticipated “Star Wars: Galaxy Edge” — due to open next year — any Disney adult visitor who wishes it can drink in new hot spot Oga’s Cantina.

“Visitors come to this notorious local watering hole to unwind, conduct shady business and maybe even encounter a friend — or a foe,” says Scott Trowbridge, portfolio creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, in a statement.

Star Wars fans have been waiting with baited breath for the opening of Galaxy Edge since 2015. Last August, Disney announced this immersive land will be home to a “Star Wars”-themed hotel in the Florida outpost, which will allow guests to go on their own adventures and live the life of a resistance fighter.

The addition of the cantina will seal the deal for many fans, especially after they’re read the tantalizing description of what to expect.

Just like the cantinas in the classic George Lucas films, the ones at Disneyland’s new attraction will feature exotic alcoholic beverages.

The bar will be named after Oga, a new face in the Star Wars universe, described as “an intriguing alien proprietor.”

However, as Disney has traditionally been alcohol-free (aside from the hotels, Downtown Disney and Disney California Adventure) adding a bar to the parks is a feat.

When he envisaged the park, Walt Disney wanted a wholesome, child-friendly experience without the addition of alcohol, so this historic change has prompted mixed reactions on social media:

“I hate alcohol. I love Disney Parks,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Historically Disney Parks have kept alcohol under control but in recent years it’s getting worse.

The last thing I want to see is some drunk a**hole stumbling around The Magic Kingdom.”

But some Disney fans embraced the change.

“I tend to be a pretty hardline traditionalist when it comes to Disneyland, but alcohol sales were inevitable and, frankly, long overdue,” wrote another user.”

This is the first time since 1955 that Disneyland will allow adult beverages.

