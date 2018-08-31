  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – A grandfather and a granddaughter were rescued by the Coast Guard after the boat they were on ran aground in Grassy Sound, New Jersey.

A helicopter Coast Guard crew from Atlantic City responded to the scene after being notified by commercial salvage company, that was unable to assist due to shallow water.

“It’s always a great feeling to help people in need,” said Lt. Spencer Grinnell, the pilot of the rescue helicopter. “This case was a great example of boaters being prepared and wearing their life jackets on the water, and it was also a great example of other boaters noticing people in distress and reporting it to the Coast Guard so we could assist.”

Coast Guard rescues grandfather, granddaughter in Grassy Sound, NJ

The 79-year-old grandfather and his 7-year-old granddaughter were hoisted and transported to Air Station Atlantic City with no reported injuries.

 

