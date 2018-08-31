Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – A grandfather and a granddaughter were rescued by the Coast Guard after the boat they were on ran aground in Grassy Sound, New Jersey.

A helicopter Coast Guard crew from Atlantic City responded to the scene after being notified by commercial salvage company, that was unable to assist due to shallow water.

“It’s always a great feeling to help people in need,” said Lt. Spencer Grinnell, the pilot of the rescue helicopter. “This case was a great example of boaters being prepared and wearing their life jackets on the water, and it was also a great example of other boaters noticing people in distress and reporting it to the Coast Guard so we could assist.”

The 79-year-old grandfather and his 7-year-old granddaughter were hoisted and transported to Air Station Atlantic City with no reported injuries.