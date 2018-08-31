Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Can’t get enough Chick-fil-A nuggets? The company is giving them away FREE to customers who create or sign into their Chick-fil-A One™ account with the Chick-fil-A Mobile App.

The giveaway is available from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29 at restaurants nationwide.

The offer is good for fried or grilled chicken nuggets.

“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” said Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program.

The Chick-fil-A App launched in 2016 and rose to the number one spot in the iTunes App Store only a few hours after the app was announced. The Chick-fil-A App is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play.