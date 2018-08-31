MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Brent Celek #87 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s official – a beloved former Eagle is stepping away from the game.

Tight end Brent Celek has announced he is retiring from football. Celek was drafted by the birds in 2007.

“In the end, I just couldn’t fathom putting on another uniform,” Celek told NFL.com. “I had a perfect ending, and it was time.”

He released the following statement Friday morning:

“It has been an amazing journey – a journey that is now coming to an end. Though I know I’m still capable of playing football at a high level, and though I had offers to continue my NFL career, my heart told me that this was the time. The bottom line was this: When I thought long and hard about the prospect of putting on another uniform, it just seemed wrong. In the end, I couldn’t do it. My career began, and ended, with the Philadelphia Eagles – and man, did we go out in style.”

The Eagles responded to the retirement, wishing him the best as he embarks on the next stage of his life.

“Brent Celek embodies everything it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle. He will obviously be remembered as one of the most accomplished tight ends in Eagles history, but his impact on our franchise goes far beyond the statistics he compiled over the course of his career. Brent was one of the toughest, smartest, and most selfless players who has ever stepped on the field for us. He led by example not just in the way he played the game, but also in how he prepared and the way he carried himself around the building and in the community. He was genuine, honest and accountable and he always represented the organization with class. He gave everything he had to the team. No matter what he was asked to do, Brent always embraced his role in a way that set a wonderful example for his teammates and young athletes everywhere. It was a pleasure watching him grow into the player and man that he became. There is nobody more deserving to finish his career as a Super Bowl Champion. We are excited for him and his family as they embark on the next stage of their lives. Our doors are always open to Brent and he will be an Eagle forever.”

Celek, 33, spent 11 years with the team, before being released in March. He has played in 175 out of 176 career games, not including nine playoff games.

Celek was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2007.

For his career, Celek caught 398 balls for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns — all of those marks are second best in franchise history for a tight end behind Pete Retzlaff.