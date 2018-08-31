Sweets & Curry House. | Photo: Nate H./Yelp

The Palace of Indian

1533 S. 11th St., Passyunk Square

PHOTO: ANDY V./YELP

The Palace of Indian has opened in the Passyunk Square location that was previously occupied by various Italian restaurants.

The new colorful eatery features an outdoor patio and popular Indian favorites like chicken biryani, shrimp tikka masala, samosas, lamb curry and more. Wash it all down with a mango lassi, a sweet yogurt-based drink.

Yelpers are excited about The Palace of Indian, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on the site.

Yelper Jada G., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 16, wrote, “The indoor dining room is pretty inviting, but the outdoor seating in the back is even more stunning, as it’s coated in mosaics. The entrees and naan were literally some of the best Indian food I’ve ever had.”

Yelper Jason A. wrote, “Service was friendly and attentive and made us feel at home. Food was delicious.”

The Palace of Indian is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday -Thursday, and 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tandoori of India

1100 Jackson St., Lower Moyamensing

Photo: Tandoori of India/Yelp

Next up is Tandoori of India, which is serving tandoori dishes, kormas, curries and more. Noteworthy menu items include the papadam, which are similar to crackers and cooked in a clay oven; the cardamom-flavored lamb korma; and the tandoori chicken marinated in yogurt, fresh spices and lemon juice.

Vegetarians will appreciate the more than a dozen meatless appetizers and more than 20 vegetarian main dishes. The numerous dessert options include almond and pistachio ice cream, and cottage cheese balls in milk syrup. You may bring your own alcohol.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, Tandoori of India has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Scott S., who reviewed it on Aug. 17, wrote, “So happy this is here. Great addition to the neighborhood with great food. I do wish the food was spicier but it is still wonderful. Very nice people, too!”

William Thomas C. noted, “Had the veggie samosa, garlic naan and chicken tikka masala. It was all delicious. Loved it! Will definitely go again when I’m in the area. Service was great as well.”

Tandoori of India is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, noon–11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Sweets & Curry House

7630 Castor Ave., Rhawnhurst

Photo: Jessica S./Yelp

Finally, Sweets & Curry House is an Indian, Pakistani and traditional American spot.

This halal eatery also serves tandoori-cooked dishes, including a half or full chicken. Spicy curries, kebabs, samosas, biryani, naan — they’re all here. Offerings like burgers, gyros and pizza are also available.

On the sweets side of the ledger, there’s a large case of desserts, from jalebi to various sphere-shaped ladoos fried in ghee.

Yelpers are generally positive about Sweets & Curry House, which currently holds four stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Yelper Mohammed Anas S., who visited the restaurant on June 24, wrote, “We really enjoyed the dinner. I liked it because the taste was desi style — amazing. People were really very nice and helpful.”

Brendec B. wrote, “Lamb curry was amazing. Very well balanced food. Friendly owner and staff.”

Sweets & Curry House is open from noon–11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, 2 p.m.–midnight on Friday, and noon–midnight on Saturday.