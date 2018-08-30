  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: Woolwich Township Police Department

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester County are searching for suspects who vandalized Kingsway Regional Middle School.

It happened on Aug. 24 when police say “cowards” damaged the exterior walls of the school.

40441504 1841875592563808 7738907425255718912 o Suspects Sought For Vandalizing Kingsway Regional Middle School

Credit: Woolwich Township Police Department

Surveillance video captures multiple suspects wearing masks vandalizing the school.

“We believe both suspects are white males with ties to the school district and in the approximate age range of 15-19,” said police on Facebook.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at  (856) 467-1667.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s