Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester County are searching for suspects who vandalized Kingsway Regional Middle School.

It happened on Aug. 24 when police say “cowards” damaged the exterior walls of the school.

Surveillance video captures multiple suspects wearing masks vandalizing the school.

“We believe both suspects are white males with ties to the school district and in the approximate age range of 15-19,” said police on Facebook.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (856) 467-1667.